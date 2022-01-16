x
Iowa Hawkeyes

Murray, Iowa thwart Minnesota comeback bid for 81-71 victory

Keegan Murray sank 11 of 17 shots from the floor in notching his fourth double-double of the season.
Minnesota guard Eylijah Stephens (20) forces a jump ball on Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15). (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Iowa withstood a furious comeback by shorthanded Minnesota to beat the Golden Gophers 81-71. 

Murray sank 11 of 17 shots from the floor in notching his fourth double-double of the season for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference). 

Payton Sandfort scored in the paint to push Iowa’s lead to 66-46 with 10:24 remaining, and after the teams traded baskets Treyton Thompson scored eight points in a 22-6 run to get Minnesota (10-5, 1-5) within 72-68 with 2:47 left to play. 

Jamison Battle’s 3-pointer pulled the Golden Gophers within 74-71, but Murray answered with a 3 for Iowa with 59 seconds to go and Bohannon made four free throws in the last 30 seconds. 

