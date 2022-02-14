x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa Hawkeyes

Murray scores career-high 37 as Iowa pummels Nebraska

Murray sank 15 of 21 shots Sunday — 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Credit: AP
Nebraska center Eduardo Andre, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15). (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska. Murray sank 15 of 21 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference). 

Murray had 24 first-half points and Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 10 to lead Iowa to a 53-25 lead at intermission. 

Murray topped his career high on a driving layup with 5:28 remaining in the game, giving the Hawkeyes an 86-63 lead. He subbed out with 3:23 to go. His previous high was 35 points, set four times, including twice as a freshman. 

Derrick Walker had 14 points and six rebounds to pace Nebraska (7-18, 1-13).

RELATED: Bohannon has Iowa-record 10 3s, Hawkeyes roll 110-87

Murray scores career-high 37 as Iowa pummels Nebraska 98-75

1 / 8
AP
Nebraska center Eduardo Andre, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15). (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RELATED: Clark, Czinano lift No. 25 Iowa women past Gophers 88-78

WATCH | Pella man, teammates honored on 30th anniversary of highest scoring basketball game 

In Other News

Former Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp returns to Iowa with Austin Spurs