NFL Draft prospect Tristan Wirfs gives mother at-home red carpet treatment

The virtual nature of the 2020 NFL Draft didn't stop offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs from giving his mother a red carpet treatment.

The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to be unlike any other, with a red carpet treatment by the fountains of the Bellagio on the Las Vegas strip.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however, this year's event will be unprecedented in a different way, as both teams and prospects alike will be at home in an effort to encourage physical distancing.

Only that didn't stop Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs from making it an even more memorable night for his mother. Prior to the start of Thursday night's first round, Wirfs invited his mother, Sarah, to walk a red carpet that he had laid out in front of their home in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Wirfs family lived in a trailer until he was 5-years-old.

The reigning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, Wirfs is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft, with mock drafts projecting him to be selected as high as No. 4 to the New York Giants. Additionally, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Wirfs has been linked to offensive tackle-needy teams including the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.