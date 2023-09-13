Iowa's Nico Ragaini reprimanded by Big 10 for comments about officials

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini voiced his frustration with the officiating in the Cy-Hawk game when talking to reporters on Tuesday.

When asked if he thought pass interference should've been called on the second-quarter interception by ISU's Jeremiah Cooper, Ragaini responded with some choice words.

“What’s the NCAA or Big Ten going to fine me if I say that’s a horse-s--- f---ing call?” Ragaini said. “I probably shouldn’t have dropped an f-bomb in there, but godd---.”

Those comments prompted a public reprimand from the Big Ten for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy.

The policy states:

“The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

.@AndressFootball grad Jeremiah Cooper (@jeremiah1cooper) continues to show out at Iowa State. Cooper grabs his third interception of the season it the Cyclones' game against rival Iowa. pic.twitter.com/8DCOJt4KKQ — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 9, 2023

The conference went on to say that they consider the matter to be concluded.