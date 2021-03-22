Oregon races past Iowa 95-80 to move into Sweet 16

Iowa finishes the year with a 22-9 record.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Oregon Ducks zoomed to a 56-46 halftime lead over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament Monday and never looked back in a 95-80 victory.

Led by Chris Duarte's 23 points and a team shooting 11-for-25 from three-point range, Dana Altman's squad will now face the winner of the USC (6) vs. Kansas (3) game in the bracket's West region.

Oregon shot 38-for-68 (55.9%) from the field.

Luka Garza led Iowa with 36 points, and Joe Wieskamp added 17. Patrick McCaffery was the only other Hawkeye in double-figures with 10 points.

Iowa finishes the year with a 22-9 record.