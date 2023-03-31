Meet the team: Here are the Iowa Hawkeyes set to face South Carolina in the Final Four

DALLAS — The Iowa Hawkeye women (2-seed, 30-6) are set for a Final Four clash against Dawn Staley, Aliyah Boston and the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks (1-seed, 36-0).
With tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN, here's a quick look at some key stats and likely starters for Lisa Bluder's squad.
Iowa's strengths: 1st in the nation in scoring offense (87.6 points per game), 1st in the nation in assists per game (21.1), 4th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.63), 1st in the nation in field goal percentage (51.13)
South Carolina's strengths: 1st in the nation in bench scoring (36 points per game), 3rd in the nation in scoring defense (51.1 points allowed per game), 1st in the nation in rebound margin (+20.3 per game), 1st in the nation in blocks per game (8.9)
Caitlin Clark
Guard, 6'0", junior
Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa (Dowling Catholic)
This season: 27.3 points, 8.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game; 39.2% 3-point percentage
Clark, the 2023 AP Player of the Year and Naismith Player of the Year, will have to not only score, but find her teammates and get them scoring as well.
Gabbie Marshall
Guard, 5'9", senior
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio (Mount Notre Dame)
This season: 6.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game; 37.6% 3-point percentage
Kate Martin
Guard, 6'0", redshirt senior
Hometown: Edwardsville, Ill. (Edwardsville)
This season: 7.5 points, 3.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game; 39.6% 3-point percentage
McKenna Warnock
Guard/forward, 6'1", senior
Hometown: Madison, Wis. (Monona Grove)
This season: 11.1 points and 6 rebounds per game; 39.2% 3-point percentage
Monika Czinano
Forward/center, 6'3", fifth year
Hometown: Watertown, Minn. (Watertown-Mayer)
This season: 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game; 67.9% field goal percentage
Hannah Stuelke
Forward, 6'2", freshman
Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Washington)
This season: 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game; 61.3% field goal percentage
While not typically a starter, Stuelke has logged the fifth-most minutes on the team this year (more than Marshall).
