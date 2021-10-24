Sunday sit-down with Frank Garza after Luka Garza's first points as an NBA player

Local 5 caught up with the father of Hawkeye hoops star Luka Garza, who scored his first points as an NBA player Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than two weeks into the season, one of the Hawkeyes' all-time greats is now making buckets in the NBA. Luka Garza scored his first points as an NBA player last night for the Detroit pistons.

Garza had a great regular season debut, finishing the night with three points, two rebounds and assist—all in just six minutes of play.

At Iowa, Garza totaled more than 2,300 points during his career along with more than 900 rebounds.

He was drafted 52nd overall by the Pistons in July, earned a full-time NBA contract in September, and made his debut in the second game of the regular season.

All of this has been a dream for Luka, but doing it in front of his dad makes it even sweeter. Frank Garza was in the stands Saturday and got to see his son score his first points as an NBA player.