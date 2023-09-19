Iowa preps for 'White Out' at Penn State

The Hawkeyes travel to play in the second largest stadium in the western hemisphere on Saturday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In 2021, No. 3 Iowa beat No. 4 Penn State in a classic at Kinnick Stadium.

The atmosphere was unforgettable for the Hawkeyes, this year, the role is reversed. No. 24 Iowa travels to No. 7 Penn State for a night game.

"Whenever you get to play in front of 100,000 people, it's pretty cool," said senior defensive lineman Logan Lee. "I still think Kinnick's going to be a little nicer, but it's super exciting to be able to go to a white out game because I've heard some stuff from other people that it's an incredible atmosphere."

This will be Kirk Ferentz' 10th trip to Beaver Stadium as head coach of Iowa, andhe gives it all of the praise.

"Just in general terms, if you love college football, it's just one of the great venues and great experiences great opportunities from that stand point but if you're the opponent, obviously it adds to the degree of difficulty," he said.

Crowd noise aside, Iowa is just sticking to playing football.

"We stick to Iowa football," said junior wide receiver Diante Vines. "That's all just noise to us. We still gotta handle our business and execute how we're supposed to do it. I think we'll do that."