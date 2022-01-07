x
Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

Wisconsin is now 12-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten, while Iowa is 11-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) dunks against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Wisconsin defeated Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night in a game that featured two of the nation’s top three scorers. 

Wisconsin is now 12-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. 

The Badgers withstood a 27-point performance from Iowa’s Keegan Murray to win their fourth straight and snap the Hawkeyes’ four-game winning streak.

Murray has a Division I-leading 24.7 points per game. Davis, who entered the night ranked third nationally in scoring, improved his average to 22.6 points per game. 

Iowa is 11-4 and 1-3 in the Big Ten.

