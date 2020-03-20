March Madness 2020: Who is the best NCAA champion of all-time? Here's who you voted as the champion of champions

AUSTIN, Texas — With the 2020 NCAA March Madness tournament canceled, I simply could not bare the thought of not having a bracket to fill out.
So, to fill the "Madness" void we all feel, I figured I would poll all of you to see who you think is the best NCAA national champion from the past 64 years.
The bracket was seeded accordingly:
- Win percentage
- If teams have the same win percentage, team with more total wins
- If teams have the same win percentage and total wins, the team with the largest margin of victory in its national championship game
- After that I'm going with the "newer" team, I’m running out of enough tiebreakers at this point
Each of these matchups will be posted in Twitter polls in a thread. The links to each poll will be embedded lower in this story so you can vote on each game.
Let's have some fun, people! Who is the best of the best? Here is an overall look at KVUE's NCAA best March Madness champions bracket (I will update this round to round):
WHO IS THE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS?
With 56% of the final vote, Don Haskins' 1966 UTEP Miners were voted the champion of champions.
No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%) vs. No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%)
FINAL FOUR
No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%)
No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)
ELITE EIGHT
WEST
No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 3 1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)
EAST
No. 4 1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%) vs. No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)
NORTH
No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 2 1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%)
SOUTH
No. 1 1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%)
SWEET SIXTEEN
WEST
No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 5 1982 North Carolina (32-2, 94.11%)
No. 3 1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 10 1987 Indiana (30-4, 88.23%)
EAST
No. 9 2009 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%) vs. No. 4 1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%)
No. 7 1984 Georgetown (34-3, 91.89%) vs. No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)
NORTH
No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 4 1992 Duke (34-2, 94.44%)
No. 3 1971 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 2 1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%)
SOUTH
No. 1 1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 4 2012 Kentucky (38-2, 95%)
No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%) vs. No. 7 1994 Arkansas (31-3, 91.17%)
ROUND OF 32
WEST
No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 8 2001 Duke (35-4, 89.74%)
No. 5 1982 North Carolina (32-2, 94.11%) vs. No. 4 1999 Connecticut (34-2, 94.44%)
No. 3 1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 11 1990 UNLV (35-5, 87.5%)
No. 10 1987 Indiana (30-4, 88.23%) vs. No. 2 1974 North Carolina State (30-1, 96.77%)
EAST
No. 1 1957 North Carolina (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 9 2009 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%)
No. 12 2003 Syracuse (30-5, 85.71%) vs. No. 4 1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%)
No. 11 2007 Florida (35-5, 87.5%) vs. No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)
No. 7 1984 Georgetown (34-3, 91.89%) vs. No. 2 1956 San Francisco (29-0, 100%)
NORTH
No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 8 2018 Villanova (36-4, 90%)
No. 5 1978 Kentucky (30-2, 93.75%) vs. No. 4 1992 Duke (34-2, 94.44%)
No. 6 1970 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%) vs. No. 3 1971 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)
No. 10 2005 North Carolina (33-4, 89.18%) vs. No. 2 1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%)
SOUTH
No. 1 1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 8 1975 UCLA (28-3, 90.32%)
No. 5 1962 Cincinnati (29-2, 93.54%) vs. No. 4 2012 Kentucky (38-2, 95%)
No. 6 1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2, 93.54%) vs. No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%)
No. 7 1994 Arkansas (31-3, 91.17%) vs. No. 2 1964 UCLA (30-0, 100%)
ROUND OF 64
WEST
No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 16 1988 Kansas (27-11, 71.05%)
No. 8 2001 Duke (35-4, 89.74%) vs. No. 9 1998 Kentucky (35-4, 89.74%)
No. 5 1982 North Carolina (32-2, 94.11%) vs. No. 12 2006 Florida (33-6, 84.61%)
No. 4 1999 Connecticut (34-2, 94.44%) vs. No. 13 2004 Connecticut (33-6, 84.61%
No. 3 1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 14 2014 Connecticut (32-8, 80%)
No. 6 2008 Kansas (37-3, 92.5%) vs. No. 11 1990 UNLV (35-5, 87.5%)
No. 7 2019 Virginia (35-3, 92.1%) vs. No. 10 1987 Indiana (30-4, 88.23%)
No. 2 1974 North Carolina State (30-1, 96.77%) vs. No. 15 1958 Kentucky (23-6, 79.31%)
EAST
No. 1 1957 North Carolina (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 16 1985 Villanova (25-10, 71.42%)
No. 8 1961 Cincinnati (27-3, 90%) vs. No. 9 2009 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%)
No. 5 1995 UCLA (31-2, 93.93%) vs. No. 12 2003 Syracuse (30-5, 85.71%)
No. 4 1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%) vs. No. 13 2017 North Carolina (33-7, 82.5%)
No. 6 1965 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%) vs. No. 11 2007 Florida (35-5, 87.5%)
No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 14 1989 Michigan (30-7, 81.08%)
No. 7 1984 Georgetown (34-3, 91.89%) vs. No. 10 2002 Maryland (32-4, 88.88%)
No. 2 1956 San Francisco (29-0, 100%) vs. No. 15 1977 Marquette (25-7, 78.12%)
NORTH
No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 16 1983 North Carolina State (26-10, 72.22%)
No. 8 2018 Villanova (36-4, 90%) vs. No. 9 2015 Duke (35-4, 89.74%)
No. 5 1978 Kentucky (30-2, 93.75%) vs. No. 12 1959 California (25-4, 86.20%)
No. 4 1992 Duke (34-2, 94.44%) vs. No. 13 2000 Michigan State (32-7, 82.05%)
No. 6 1970 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%) vs. No. 11 2013 Louisville (35-5, 87.5%)*
No. 3 1971 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 14 1979 Michigan State (26-6, 81.25%)
No. 7 1980 Louisville (33-3, 91.66%) vs. No. 10 2005 North Carolina (33-4, 89.18%)
No. 2 1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 15 2011 Connecticut (32-9, 78.04 %)
SOUTH
No. 1 1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 16 1997 Arizona (25-9, 73.52%)
No. 8 1975 UCLA (28-3, 90.32%) vs. No. 9 1993 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%)
No. 5 1962 Cincinnati (29-2, 93.54%) vs. No. 12 2010 Duke (35-5, 87.5%)
No. 4 2012 Kentucky (38-2, 95%) vs. No. 13 1991 Duke (32-7, 82.05%)
No. 6 1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2, 93.54%) vs. No. 11 2016 Villanova (35-5, 87.5%)
No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%) vs. No. 14 1986 Louisville (32-7, 82.05%)
No.7 1994 Arkansas (31-3, 91.17%) vs. No. 10 1960 Ohio State (25-3, 89.28%)
No. 2 1964 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 15 1981 Indiana (26-9, 74.28%)
LIST OF PAST 64 NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONS
- 2019 Virginia (35-3, 92.1%), Tony Bennett, 85-77 (OT) vs. Texas Tech
- 2018 Villanova (36-4, 90%), Jay Wright, 79-62 vs. Michigan
- 2017 North Carolina (33-7, 82.5%), Roy Williams, 71-65 vs. Gonzaga
- 2016 Villanova (35-5, 87.5%), Jay Wright, 77-74 vs. North Carolina
- 2015 Duke (35-4, 89.74%), Mike Krzyzewski, 68-63 vs. Wisconsin
- 2014 Connecticut (32-8, 80%), Kevin Ollie, 60-54 vs. Kentucky
- 2013 Louisville (35-5, 87.5%)*, Rick Pitino, 82-76 vs. Michigan
- 2012 Kentucky (38-2, 95%), John Calipari, 67-59 vs. Kansas
- 2011 Connecticut (32-9, 78.04 %), Jim Calhoun, 53-41 vs. Butler
- 2010 Duke (35-5, 87.5%) Mike Krzyzewski, 61-59 vs. Butler
- 2009 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%) Roy Williams, 89-72 vs. Michigan State
- 2008 Kansas (37-3, 92.5%) Bill Self, 75-68 (OT) vs. Memphis
- 2007 Florida (35-5, 87.5%) Billy Donovan, 84-75 vs. Ohio State
- 2006 Florida (33-6, 84.61%) Billy Donovan, 73-57 vs. UCLA
- 2005 North Carolina (33-4, 89.18%), Roy Williams, 75-70 vs. Illinois
- 2004 Connecticut (33-6, 84.61%), Jim Calhoun, 82-73 vs. Georgia Tech
- 2003 Syracuse (30-5, 85.71%), Jim Boeheim, 81-78 vs. Kansas
- 2002 Maryland (32-4, 88.88%), Gary Williams, 64-52 vs. Indiana
- 2001 Duke (35-4, 89.74%), Mike Krzyzewski, 82-72 vs. Arizona
- 2000 Michigan State (32-7, 82.05%) Tom Izzo, 89-76 vs. Florida
- 1999 Connecticut (34-2, 94.44%), Jim Calhoun, 77-74 vs. Duke
- 1998 Kentucky (35-4, 89.74%), Tubby Smith, 78-69 vs. Utah
- 1997 Arizona (25-9, 73.52%), Lute Olson, vs. 84-79 (OT) Kentucky
- 1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%), Rick Pitino, 76-67 vs. Syracuse
- 1995 UCLA (31-2, 93.93%), Jim Harrick, 89-78 vs. Arkansas
- 1994 Arkansas (31-3, 91.17%), Nolan Richardson, 76-72 vs. Duke
- 1993 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%), Dean Smith, 77-71 vs. Michigan
- 1992 Duke (34-2, 94.44%), Mike Krzyzewski, 71-51 vs. Michigan
- 1991 Duke (32-7, 82.05%), Mike Krzyzewski, 72-65 vs. Kansas
- 1990 UNLV (35-5, 87.5%), Jerry Tarkanian, 103-73 vs. Duke
- 1989 Michigan (30-7, 81.08%), Steve Fisher, 80-79 (OT) vs. Seton Hall
- 1988 Kansas (27-11, 71.05%), Larry Brown, 83-79 vs. Oklahoma
- 1987 Indiana (30-4, 88.23%), Bob Knight, 74-73 vs. Syracuse
- 1986 Louisville (32-7, 82.05%), Denny Crum, 72-69 vs. Duke
- 1985 Villanova (25-10, 71.42%), Rollie Massimino, 66-64 vs. Georgetown
- 1984 Georgetown (34-3, 91.89%), John Thompson, 84-75 vs. Houston
- 1983 North Carolina State (26-10, 72.22%), Jim Valvano, 54-52 vs. Houston
- 1982 North Carolina (32-2, 94.11%), Dean Smith, 63-62 vs. Georgetown
- 1981 Indiana (26-9, 74.28%), Bob Knight, 63-50 vs. North Carolina
- 1980 Louisville (33-3, 91.66%), Denny Crum, 59-54 vs. UCLA
- 1979 Michigan State (26-6, 81.25%), Jud Heathcote, 75-64 vs. Indiana State
- 1978 Kentucky (30-2, 93.75%), Joe Hall, 94-88 vs. Duke
- 1977 Marquette (25-7, 78.12%), Al McGuire, 67-59 vs. North Carolina
- 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%), Bob Knight, 86-68 vs. Michigan
- 1975 UCLA (28-3, 90.32%), John Wooden, 92-85 vs. Kentucky
- 1974 North Carolina State (30-1, 96.77%), Norm Sloan, 76-64 vs. Marquette
- 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%), John Wooden, 87-66 vs. Memphis State
- 1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%), John Wooden, 81-76 vs. Florida State
- 1971 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%), John Wooden, 68-62 vs. Villanova
- 1970 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%), John Wooden, 80-69 vs. Jacksonville
- 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%), John Wooden, 92-72 vs. Purdue
- 1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%), John Wooden, 78-55 vs. North Carolina
- 1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%), John Wooden, 79-64 vs. Dayton
- 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%), Don Haskins, 72-65 vs. Kentucky
- 1965 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%), John Wooden, 91-80 vs. Michigan
- 1964 UCLA (30-0, 100%), John Wooden, 98-83 vs. Duke
- 1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2, 93.54%), George Ireland, 60-58 (OT) vs. Cincinnati
- 1962 Cincinnati (29-2, 93.54%), Ed Jucker, 71-59 vs. Ohio State
- 1961 Cincinnati (27-3, 90%), Ed Jucker, 70-65 (OT) vs. Ohio State
- 1960 Ohio State (25-3, 89.28%), Fred Taylor, 75-55 vs. California
- 1959 California (25-4, 86.20%), Pete Newell, 71-70 vs. West Virginia
- 1958 Kentucky (23-6, 79.31%), Adolph Rupp, 84-72 vs. Seattle
- 1957 North Carolina (32-0, 100%), Frank McGuire, 54-53 (3OT) vs. Kansas
- 1956 San Francisco (29-0, 100%), Phil Woolpert, 83-71 vs. Iowa
