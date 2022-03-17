Green scores 21, Northern Iowa beats Saint Louis in NIT

The Panthers will face BYU at 8 p.m. Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Saint Louis 80-68 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Noah Carter had 19 points and five assists for Northern Iowa (20-11). Trae Berhow added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Gibson Jimerson had 20 points for the Billikens (23-12). Francis Okoro added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Fred Thatch Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT GAME: UNI (20-11) vs. BYU (23-10), Saturday at 8 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

BOX SCORE

N. IOWA (20-11)

Carter 7-14 4-4 19, Berhow 6-12 0-0 18, Green 7-15 2-2 21, Heise 3-5 0-2 7, Pickford 2-3 0-0 5, Born 3-6 0-0 8, Phyfe 0-1 2-2 2, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Kimmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 8-10 80.

SAINT LOUIS (23-12)

Okoro 6-10 0-0 12, Jimerson 7-17 2-2 20, Jones 1-3 4-4 6, Nesbitt 1-5 5-8 8, Thatch 5-12 1-2 11, Strickland 2-5 1-1 5, Hargrove 2-3 0-0 4, Linssen 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 13-17 68.

Halftime: N. Iowa 43-38. 3-Point Goals: N. Iowa 16-37 (Berhow 6-10, Green 5-10, Born 2-5, Pickford 1-2, Heise 1-3, Carter 1-7), Saint Louis 5-18 (Jimerson 4-9, Nesbitt 1-3, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Thatch 0-3). Rebounds: N. Iowa 27 (Berhow 7), Saint Louis 36 (Okoro 13). Assists: N. Iowa 14 (Carter 5), Saint Louis 13 (Thatch 5). Total Fouls: N. Iowa 15, Saint Louis 10. A: 3,521 (10,600).

