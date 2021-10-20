Drake pegged as preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference

It's the first time in school history the Bulldogs have been the Valley's top basketball team heading into the season.

The Drake University men's basketball team has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs, the only Iowa-based team to earn votes in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, received 29 of 43 votes for first in a poll of media members who regularly cover the league.

Conference honors also went to guard Roman Penn (Preseason First Team) and ShanQuan Hemphill (Preseason Second Team).

Drake is coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 13 years. The Bulldogs return all five starters from the team that beat Wichita State in March, giving the school its first tournament win since 1971.