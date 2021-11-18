x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaab

Late run lifts No. 16 Arkansas past Northern Iowa 93-80

Northern Iowa stayed competitive by making 17 of 37 from 3-point range and led 78-77.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chris Lykes scored 26 points and No. 16 Arkansas reeled off 13 straight points in the final minutes to beat Northern Iowa 93-80. 

The teams traded the lead 18 times and were tied another 10. Northern Iowa stayed competitive by making 17 of 37 from 3-point range and led 78-77. 

Jaylin Williams’ layup with 2:42 put Arkansas ahead for good. The Razorbacks forced three straight turnovers during the final run and finished off the game from the foul line. 

Arkansas is 3-0. Northern Iowa is 1-3.

Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 23 points and shot 7 of 11 from deep.

RELATED: Gender equity push expands NCAA women's basketball tournament from 64 to 68 teams

RELATED: Texas Tech's 62-yard field goal on final play beats Iowa State 41-38

WATCH | Drake women's basketball looks for the upset over Iowa State 

In Other News

March Madness: Stats, facts and records