Norris scores 19 to lead Loyola Chicago into MVC tourney finals

Northern Iowa scored 23 first-half points, a season low.
Loyola of Chicago's Braden Norris (4) heads to the basket as Northern Iowa's Bowen Born (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Braden Norris had 19 points as Loyola Chicago routed Northern Iowa 66-43 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Norris made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Marquise Kennedy had 13 points and six rebounds for Loyola Chicago (24-7). Ryan Schwieger added 12 points. Lucas Williamson had six rebounds.

AJ Green had 13 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (19-11). Trae Berhow added eight rebounds.

Noah Carter, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Panthers, was held to seven points on 2-of-11 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

