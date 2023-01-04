Britney Holmes performs national anthem at women's championship game

Holmes previously received national recognition as a contestant on Season 16 of "American Idol."

DALLAS — Britney Holmes opened the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship with her rendition of the national anthem on Sunday afternoon.

Holmes is a recording artist and songwriter who previously received national recognition as a contestant on Season 16 of "American Idol", according to her website.

Holmes was eliminated from the competition before being given a second chance by American Idol voters, allowing her to advance to Hollywood.

In the Hollywood round, Holmes made the Top 50 before being eliminated once again.

As an artist, Holmes has released singles such as "Good Time", "Loving You Tonight" and "Come For Me".

Holmes is no stranger to performing at sporting events, either: Before appearing at the women's title game, Holmes made several NFL appearances in 2022.

Fans took to Twitter after her NCAA performance to heap praise on her rendition, with one commentator even comparing it to Whitney Houston.

Wow, Britney Holmes with that national anthem gave me chills!



One of the best ive heard since Whitney Houston — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) April 2, 2023

Britney Holmes just absolutely murdered that anthem... Holy lord. Goosebumps. — Councilman Hucklebenny 🌐 (@ben_d_mcdonald) April 2, 2023