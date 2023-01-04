Celebrities, athletes react to Caitlin Clark's journey to NCAA championship game

In the Final Four matchup against South Carolina, Clark set a record for the highest-scoring semifinal game.

DALLAS — It's Caitlin Clark's world, and we're all just living in it.

In Iowa's Final Four matchup against South Carolina, Clark led the Hawkeyes to a stunning 77-73 victory.

Clark scored 41 points and made history in the process. The junior guard set a record for the highest-scoring semifinal game and became the first women's player to post back-to-back 40-point games in the NCAA tournament.

Now, Clark and her teammates are taking Iowa where they've never been before: the national championship.

Speaking of Cena, it's not the first time Clark has heard from him: the actor and WWE superstar took some time to heap praise on Clark after she referenced Cena's "You can't see me" in the game against Louisville.

"Even if they could see you...they couldn't guard you! Congrats on the historic performance [Caitlin] and to [Iowa] on advancing to the Final Four!"

Now, as Clark heads to the NCAA women's national championship, other stars continue to recognize her talent.

Read on for more reactions to Clark's performance on Friday.

"Sincere congratulations on another incredible performance! #Respect"

"Caitlin Clark is tough"

Caitlin Clark is tough — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) April 1, 2023

"Let's gooooo!!! @CaitlinClark22"

"Caitlin Clark is an absolute DAWG.. it's like she's playing a different sport than everybody else"