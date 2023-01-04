NCAA Women's Basketball Championship | Which celebrities were in attendance?

It's not just your average basketball fan who was in Dallas to cheer on Iowa or LSU: celebrities also got in on the fun.

DALLAS — It's not just your average basketball fans visiting Dallas to see Iowa and LSU face off in the title game: celebrities are also getting in on the fun.

First Lady Jill Biden and tennis legend Billie Jean King are just two celebrities who have been spotted at the game.

King, in particular, has been a vocal supporter of women's basketball, saying on Twitter Saturday, "Congratulations to @LSUwbkb and @IowaWBB! They're heading to the NCAA Women's National Championship game on Sunday after two incredible games last night. Can't wait!"

Other celebrities in attendance include:

Dirk Nowitzki, former NBA player

Pau Gasol, former NBA player

Emmitt Smith, former NFL player

Candace Parker, WNBA player

A'Ja Wilson, WNBA player

Seimone Augustus, former WNBA player

Arike Ogunbowale, WNBA player

Sheryl Swoopes, former WNBA player

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and fellow newly-minted Hall of Famer Pau Gasol in the house today for the Women’s Basketball national championship game. pic.twitter.com/e2rcNHJvJ9 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 2, 2023

The game marks the first time LSU and Iowa have ever appeared in the national championship. With star players on both sides, including LSU's Alexis Morris and Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the game is expected to draw in millions of viewers.

Speaking of Clark, she's no stranger to celebrity attention. In fact, celebrities and athletes such as John Cena and Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter on Friday to praise her performance against South Carolina.

A couple of CHAMPS 😍@Candace_Parker and @airswoopes22 pulled up for the #NationalChampionship in Dallas to watch Iowa and LSU pic.twitter.com/OyrN5EZJLi — WNBA (@WNBA) April 2, 2023