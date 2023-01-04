NCAA Women's Basketball Championship | Which celebrities were in attendance?

DALLAS — It's not just your average basketball fans visiting Dallas to see Iowa and LSU face off in the title game: celebrities are also getting in on the fun.
First Lady Jill Biden and tennis legend Billie Jean King are just two celebrities who have been spotted at the game.
King, in particular, has been a vocal supporter of women's basketball, saying on Twitter Saturday, "Congratulations to @LSUwbkb and @IowaWBB! They're heading to the NCAA Women's National Championship game on Sunday after two incredible games last night. Can't wait!"
Other celebrities in attendance include:
- Dirk Nowitzki, former NBA player
- Pau Gasol, former NBA player
- Emmitt Smith, former NFL player
- Candace Parker, WNBA player
- A'Ja Wilson, WNBA player
- Seimone Augustus, former WNBA player
- Arike Ogunbowale, WNBA player
- Sheryl Swoopes, former WNBA player
The game marks the first time LSU and Iowa have ever appeared in the national championship. With star players on both sides, including LSU's Alexis Morris and Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the game is expected to draw in millions of viewers.
Speaking of Clark, she's no stranger to celebrity attention. In fact, celebrities and athletes such as John Cena and Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter on Friday to praise her performance against South Carolina.
