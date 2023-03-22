Iowa, Colorado set for Sweet 16 showdown

Iowa faces Colorado on Friday in the Sweet 16. Who are the players to watch? And what channel is the game on?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Iowa, the 2-seed in the Seattle region, will face 6-seed Colorado (25-8) on Friday in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament.

Iowa beat 15-seed Southeastern Louisiana handily 95-43 in the tournament's first round and topped 10-seed Georgia 74-66 to advance to the Sweet 16.

The matchup

The Hawkeyes have the highest-scoring offense in the country, averaging 87.4 points per game. Colorado, however, only allows 58.7 points per game.

Taking care of the ball will be important for Iowa, as the Buffaloes average nearly 10 steals per game.

Tickets & TV: How to watch

Friday's matchup is being played at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Tipoff time is 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Tickets on Ticketmaster range from $23 to $350 each as of Wednesday afternoon.

Players to watch

Iowa is led by All-American guard and Naismith Trophy finalist Caitlin Clark, who averages 26.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

“I think any time you’re one of the 16 teams who get to keep playing basketball, it’s pretty special," Clark said after the win against Georgia. “But it wasn’t a huge party or celebration in the locker room. This wasn’t our goal. It’s one of the steps for reaching our goal, but it’s not the end-all, be-all for us.”

Quay Miller leads Colorado, with the 6'3" center averaging 13.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

"I knew we could do it," Miller said after upsetting Duke. "It was just a matter of actually doing it. Right now. I just feel extremely blessed."