2023 Women's Final Four: Watch parties in Iowa, Dallas

Looking for a place to watch Iowa's Final Four matchup with fellow Hawkeye fans? Here's where to go, near or far.

DALLAS — Whether you are making the trek down to Texas or supporting the Hawkeye women's basketball team back home, there are plenty of options to watch the Iowa women on Friday with fellow fans.

The game between 2-seed Iowa and 1-seed South Carolina will take place at 8:30 p.m. at Dallas' American Airlines Center. You can also catch the game on ESPN.

Check out these watch party options so you can kick back, grab a snack and watch Caitlin Clark lead the Hawkeyes on the court.

Final Four watch parties in Iowa

Watch the Hawkeyes take on South Carolina on the projector and TVs in Big Grove Brewery — and get "loud and proud!"

When: Friday, March 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: 555 17th St., Des Moines and 1225 S Gilbert St., Iowa City

Head to the home of the Hawkeyes for a watch party like no other, complete with a jumbotron view of the game. Clear bag policies will be enforced, and there is no access to the floor due to construction.

When: Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. Where: 1 Elliott Dr., Iowa City

Wear your Hawkeye gear to cheer for the Iowa women at Flat Tire Lounge come game time Friday. Happy hour prices will be extended as the game continues, and there are other deals on drinks to explore.

When: Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

Where: 304 S Madison St., Madrid

Join the Polk County I-Club at The Front Row for burgers and appetizers.

When: Around game time (8:30 p.m.) Friday

Where: 9956 Swanson Blvd, Clive

The Clinton County I-Club will watch the game at Ray's Time Out Friday night, where there's plenty of food and drink options until the bar and grill closes at 2 a.m. — for celebrating, of course.

When: Around game time (8:30 p.m.) Friday

Where: 1815 Manufacturing Dr., Clinton

Final Four watch parties in Dallas-Fort Worth

Take in all the action with fellow Hawkeye fans in Texas. The Friday watch party includes a Hawkeye DJ, refreshments, appetizers and giveaways. If the Iowa women win, another party at the same location will be held on Sunday, April 2.

When: Friday, March 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas (2121 McKinney Ave)

Though none of these restaurants have official watch parties listed on their website or Facebook pages, they are recognized I-Club locations that regularly host game watches.

For a Hawkeye-friendly environment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, look no further.

