2023 Women's Final Four: Watch parties in Iowa, Dallas

Whether you are making the trek down to Texas or supporting the Hawkeye women's basketball team back home, there are plenty of options to watch the Iowa women on Friday with fellow fans.
The game between 2-seed Iowa and 1-seed South Carolina will take place at 8:30 p.m. at Dallas' American Airlines Center. You can also catch the game on ESPN.
Check out these watch party options so you can kick back, grab a snack and watch Caitlin Clark lead the Hawkeyes on the court.
Final Four watch parties in Iowa
Watch the Hawkeyes take on South Carolina on the projector and TVs in Big Grove Brewery — and get "loud and proud!"
- When: Friday, March 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Where: 555 17th St., Des Moines and 1225 S Gilbert St., Iowa City
Head to the home of the Hawkeyes for a watch party like no other, complete with a jumbotron view of the game. Clear bag policies will be enforced, and there is no access to the floor due to construction.
- When: Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 1 Elliott Dr., Iowa City
Wear your Hawkeye gear to cheer for the Iowa women at Flat Tire Lounge come game time Friday. Happy hour prices will be extended as the game continues, and there are other deals on drinks to explore.
- When: Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.
- Where: 304 S Madison St., Madrid
Join the Polk County I-Club at The Front Row for burgers and appetizers.
- When: Around game time (8:30 p.m.) Friday
- Where: 9956 Swanson Blvd, Clive
The Clinton County I-Club will watch the game at Ray's Time Out Friday night, where there's plenty of food and drink options until the bar and grill closes at 2 a.m. — for celebrating, of course.
- When: Around game time (8:30 p.m.) Friday
- Where: 1815 Manufacturing Dr., Clinton
Final Four watch parties in Dallas-Fort Worth
Take in all the action with fellow Hawkeye fans in Texas. The Friday watch party includes a Hawkeye DJ, refreshments, appetizers and giveaways. If the Iowa women win, another party at the same location will be held on Sunday, April 2.
- When: Friday, March 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Where: The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas (2121 McKinney Ave)
Though none of these restaurants have official watch parties listed on their website or Facebook pages, they are recognized I-Club locations that regularly host game watches.
For a Hawkeye-friendly environment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, look no further.
Here's the full list:
- Wizards Sports Cafe in Richardson (747 S Central Expy)
- Bryan Street Tavern in Dallas (4315 Bryan St)
- The Revel Patio Grill in Frisco (9305 Preston Rd)
- Central Office Bar & Kitchen in Bedford (2208 Central Dr)
- Buffalo Wild Wings in Ft. Worth (629 Stayton St. #111)
