Iowa State Cyclones arrive in Chicago ahead of Sweet 16 matchup

The 11-seed Cyclones take on the 10-seed Miami Hurricanes in the Midwest Region at 8:59 p.m. Friday.

CHICAGO — The 11-seed Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball team are "still dancing", with a Sweet 16 matchup set for Friday night at 8:59 p.m. against 10-seed Miami (FL).

Sports Director Reina Garcia and photojournalist Mike Simmons hit the road from Iowa early Thursday morning to reach the United Center in Chicago in time for team practice.

This year's team, coming off a two-win season in 2021-22, has exceeded all expectations and then some.

"It's a pretty cool experience to be here for the young men in our program. Proud of the work they've continued to do each and every day," head coach T.J. Otzelberger said.

The first-year ISU head coach has instilled a rigorous defensive blueprint to pair with a batch of transfers who have contributed immediately to a program on the rise.

"If you work really hard and you have a belief and a plan, things can go your way."