Headed to Dallas to see Iowa in the Final Four? Here's what you need to know

DALLAS — The Hawkeyes are headed to Dallas – are you?

The Iowa women's basketball team will play 1-seed South Carolina at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

If you want to see the Hawkeyes make history with their first Final Four appearance since 1993, time is running out to plan your trip.

Read on for information about travel, where to stay and how to buy tickets.

How much are tickets?

Tickets to watch the Final Four in the women's NCAA Tournament begin at approximately $200 on SeatGeek.

On Ticketmaster, verified resale tickets begin at $241.

If you are looking for a more elevated experience, the NCAA also offers women's Final Four ticket packages. Choose from three options, which include perks such as meet and greets, drink tickets, hospitality and more.

What flights are available?

As of Wednesday, a nonstop, round-trip flight to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport will cost you approximately $700.

For more information on flights from Des Moines to Dallas/Fort Worth, click here.

If you would prefer to travel by car, it's better to start driving sooner rather than later: According to Google Maps, a drive from Des Moines to Dallas will last approximately 11 hours.

Where should I stay?

For those looking to stay close to the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas, the NCAA has compiled some nearby hotels for visitors to peruse.

Book fast, though: some hotels are running out of rooms. Check out local Airbnbs and Vrbos for other lodging options.

How can I watch from home? Are there any watch parties near me?

Can't make it to Dallas for the Hawkeyes' semifinal match? No worries. You can join the thousands of fans watching from home.

Watch the Iowa women take on South Carolina on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN or fuboTV.