March Madness 2023: Watch parties happening across the Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether you're rooting for a team from Iowa or a far-away favorite, watching March Madness with other people beats watching it alone at home.

That's why bars and restaurants across the Des Moines metro are hosting watch parties for fans.

Make your bracket, hop in the car and visit one of the following locations to cheer on your favorite team.

Enjoy all the NCAA tournament action under a heated tent with fellow fans. This free event will feature local food trucks, the Iowa Craft Beer tent, two basketball courts and plenty of music. Bring your friends and family for a fun-fueled celebration.

When: March 16-18, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

Bring on the madness at The Hall in West Des Moines. All games will be shown at once on the big screen, with sound on for local team's games. Game day specials include $2 off beers and wings, plus all day happy hour specials.

When: March 14-April 3 Times may vary

Where: The Hall, 111 South 11th Street, Suite 200, West Des Moines

If the First Four games and a $5 Tito's happy hour special isn't enough to get you interested in a watch party at the Beerhouse, there's other entertainment to check out. Test your knowledge during the bar's trivia at 7 p.m.

When: March 15 Games start at 5:40 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

Where: The Beerhouse, 4810 86th Street, Urbandale

Is all of this basketball making you thirsty? Smash Park is offering $1 well drinks all day long on Thursday while you watch the game on a massive TV wall. The deals don't stop there: keep coming back for the full '12 days of Madness'.

When: March 14-April 3 Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Smash Park, 6625 Coachlight Drive, West Des Moines

Join Mad Meatball and Gray's Station for watch parties all day this Thursday and Saturday. The restaurant will provide Happy Hour specials, games and giveaways all day long with no cover charges. As an extra sweet treat, Girl Scouts will be on site selling cookies.