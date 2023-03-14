Rooting for an Iowa team this March Madness? Here's how to watch

IOWA, USA — A total of six Iowa teams are headed to March Madness 2023.
The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and Drake University will each send their men's and women's basketball teams to the NCAA basketball tournaments.
The men's tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 14 and conclude with the championship game on April 3.
Similarly, the women's tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 15, with the final game taking place April 2.
Whether you're looking to watch the Cyclones, Hawkeyes or Bulldogs take March Madness by storm, you can find the dates, times and channels for each team's first game below.
This story will be updated as teams move on in the tournament.
Men's Basketball
Thursday, March 16
- 5:50 p.m.: No. 8 Iowa (19-13) vs. No. 9 Auburn (20-12) on TNT
Friday, March 17
- 2:10 p.m.: No. 6 Iowa State (19-13) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (21-12) OR Pittsburgh (22-11) on TRU
- 6:25 p.m.: No. 12 Drake (27-7) vs. No. 5 Miami (FL) (25-7) on TBS
Women's Basketball
Friday, March 17
- 3 p.m.: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana on ESPN
Saturday, March 18
- 2:30 p.m.: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo on ESPN2
- 6:30 p.m.: No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Louisville on ESPN2
