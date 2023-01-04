Here's how and when to watch Iowa vs. LSU in NCAA title game

The Hawkeyes will face off against LSU on Sunday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m.

DALLAS — The Iowa women's basketball team is in Dallas for their first NCAA women's championship game in Hawkeye history.

On Friday, the team was able to spoil South Carolina's perfect season, with Caitlin Clark scoring 41 points to lead the Hawkeyes to a 77-73 victory.

Now, the 2-seed Hawkeyes will face off against 3-seed LSU on Sunday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m.

With just one victory away from a national title, here's how and when to watch the Hawkeyes play.

What time does the Iowa vs. LSU game start?

Tipoff at the American Airlines Center in Dallas is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m. CST.

What channel is the Iowa vs. LSU game on?

Watch the Iowa vs. LSU game on the big screen by tuning in to Local 5 (ABC).

