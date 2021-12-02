Roberts scores 20 to lift Bradley over Northern Iowa 71-69

x
PEORIA, Illinois — Terry Roberts had 20 points as Bradley narrowly defeated Northern Iowa 71-69 Wednesday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams. 

Ville Tahvanainen had 14 points for Bradley (3-5, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Connor Hickman added 12 points. Rienk Mast had 11 rebounds. AJ Green had 30 points for the Panthers (2-4, 0-1). 

Noah Carter added 20 points. Trae Berhow had six rebounds. 

Austin Phyfe, the Panthers’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

