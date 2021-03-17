x
#NotNCAAProperty: Players push for reform on social media

Efforts to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses have bogged down since the start of 2021.

Isaiah Livers of Michigan, Geo Baker of Rutgers and Jordan Bohannon of Iowa were among the college basketball players pushing for NCAA reforms in social media the day before the tournament tips off. 

With the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty, players pushed for the association to permit college athletes to earn money for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personnel appearances. 

The NCAA is in the process of changing its longstanding rules to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. 

But those efforts of bogged down since the start of 2021.

