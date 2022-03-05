x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaab

Hemphill carries Drake over Southern Illinois in MVC tourney

Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn had 13 points each for Drake (23-9).
Credit: AP
Drake's ShanQuan Hemphill dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Illinois in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — ShanQuan Hemphill recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Drake to a 65-52 win over Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.

Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn had 13 points each for Drake (23-9).

Marcus Domask had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Salukis (16-15). Lance Jones added 15 points.

Related Articles

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

Why Drake's star point guard brings a hard hat everywhere he goes