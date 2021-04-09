College GameDay coming to Ames for ISU vs. Iowa game

AMES, Iowa — For the second time in three years, ESPN's "College GameDay" will return to Iowa State University to preview the rivalry game between ISU and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
After both teams won their games this weekend, "GameDay" tweeted Saturday night it had chosen Ames to be the next spot to broadcast its morning sports show next Saturday.
The currently-ranked No. 7 Cyclones team squeaked out a win against the University of Northern Iowa 16-10 Saturday afternoon, while the No. 18 Hawkeyes beat Indiana in Iowa City 34-6.
The last time College GameDay broadcast from Ames was for the same rivalry game on Sept. 14, 2019. It was the first time broadcasting from ISU.
The game on Sept. 11 will be broadcast on Local 5 (ABC) at 3:30 p.m.
