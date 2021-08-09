Cy-Hawk rivalry returns: Recap, stats, reactions and more

The No. 9 Cyclones host the No. 10 Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. on Local 5. It is the first time ever the teams will play each other as ranked opponents.

AMES, Iowa — The wait is finally over.

More than two years after the last Cy-Hawk game, Iowa and Iowa State return to face off in their biggest football showdown yet.

The No. 9 Cyclones host the No. 10 Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. on Local 5. It is the first time ever the teams will play each other as ranked opponents.

ESPN's "College GameDay" even returned to Ames for the occasion.

Live updates and highlights:

Pregame

As the "College GameDay" guest picker, Iowa native Ashton Kutcher rolled into Ames in the most Iowa way possible.

Only in Iowa would our guest picker ride in on this 😂 @aplusk pic.twitter.com/1IBspP0l6J — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

Kutcher's pick should come as no surprise for Iowans.

"I'm taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to win this football game all day long," the Cedar Rapids-born actor proclaimed on set outside Jack Trice Stadium.

ESPN analysts Chris Fallica, David Pollack and Desmond Howard picked the 9th-ranked Cyclones to beat the 10th-ranked Hawkeyes.

First quarter

Both teams go three and out on first possession.

Iowa State picked up the game's first first down, punts after incomplete pass.

Spencer Petras pass to end zone incomplete. Iowa's Caleb Shudak attempts 50-yard field goal, falls short.

After 63-yard drive, Connor Assalley's 23-yard field goal is good, ISU takes the lead.

Iowa 0, ISU 3 | 00:39 remaining in Q1

Second quarter

ISU leads total yards 83-30.

Iowa punts after 19-yard drive, fair catch at ISU 10-yard line.

Purdy's pass intended for Xavier Hutchinson intercepted by Matt Hankins at ISU 49-yard line.

First-and-goal for the Hawkeyes at ISU 9-yard line.

Tyler Goodson rushes for Iowa touchdown, extra point is good.

Iowa 7, ISU 3 | 8:13 remaining in Q2