After 7 in-state players selected in NFL Draft, more players sign as free agents

Seven in-state athletes were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but there are plenty of undrafted free agent rookies still looking to sign.

IOWA, USA — The 2023 NFL Draft has wrapped up, with seven in-state athletes heading to the professional league. But there are plenty of undrafted free agent rookies looking to sign.

Here's a list of signings, organized by school.

University of Iowa

Iowa State

Though he hasn't signed with a team, linebacker O'Rien Vance will join the New York Giants' rookie mini camp

For a list of in-state picks from the NFL Draft, check out Local 5's NFL Draft page.

