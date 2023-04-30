After 7 in-state players selected in NFL Draft, more players sign as free agents

IOWA, USA — The 2023 NFL Draft has wrapped up, with seven in-state athletes heading to the professional league. But there are plenty of undrafted free agent rookies looking to sign.
Here's a list of signings, organized by school.
University of Iowa
- Fullback Monte Pottebaum is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Linebacker Seth Benson signed with the Denver Broncos
- Safety Kaevon Merriweather will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Iowa State
- Defensive lineman MJ Anderson is headed to the Seattle Seahawks
- Offensive lineman Trevor Downing signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Though he hasn't signed with a team, linebacker O'Rien Vance will join the New York Giants' rookie mini camp.
For a list of in-state picks from the NFL Draft, check out Local 5's NFL Draft page.
