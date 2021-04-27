Here are the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Panthers who could get picked in the 2021 NFL Draft

You can watch every round of the draft on Local 5 starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The top of the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be quarterback-heavy, with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence presumed to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the New York Jets, now Sam Darnold-less, at No. 2 and the San Francisco 49ers trading up to No. 3, BYU's Zach Wilson and one of three other quarterbacks—Mac Jones of Alabama, Justin Fields of Ohio State or Trey Lance of North Dakota State—are expected to be selected shortly after Lawrence.

Below is a list of college players from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa who could hear their names throughout the draft.

Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. CT (Round 1)

Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. CT (Rounds 2-3)

Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. CT (Rounds 4-7)

6'3", 313 lbs, 35 1/8" arms, 9 1/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 3-4

ESPN.com projection

Pro Bowler (95th percentile in Approximate Value): 11.0%

Starter (80-94th percentile): 27.3%

Backup (60th-79th percentile): 32.3%

Replacement (45th-59th percentile): 15.9%

Non-Factor (44th percentile and below): 13.6%

6'8", 311 lbs, 34 3/4" arms, 10 1/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 2-3

ESPN.com projection

Pro Bowler: 7.6%

Starter: 21.4%

Backup: 44.6%

Replacement: 20.3%

Non-Factor: 6.2%

6'6", 252 lbs, 34" arms, 10 1/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 4-5

ESPN.com projection

Pro Bowler

Starter

Backup

Replacement

Non-Factor

"I think the guys from the University of Northern Iowa, the Panthers, Spencer Brown left tackle, Elerson Smith edge rusher. Both of them go by Day 2 and both of them start 10 games in their rookie year for their respective team."

—NFL Network Analysis Bucky Brooks on his "boldest" 2021 NFL Draft predictions

6'5", 269 lbs, 34 3/4" arms, 10 7/8" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 6-7

ESPN.com projection

Pro Bowler: 5.1%

Starter: 15.0%

Backup: 22.7%

Replacement: 17.6%

Non-Factor: 39.6%

6'7", 268 lbs, 33 1/2" arms, 9 5/8" arms

6'5 1/2", 321 lbs, 33 7/8" arms, 9 1/4" arms

NFL.com projection: Round 6

6'1", 218 lbs, 34 1/4" arms, 9 3/8" hands

NFL.com projection: Round 7/Priority Free Agent

ESPN.com projection

Pro Bowler: 6.1%

Starter: 17.3%

Backup: 31.9%

Replacement: 32.4%

Non-Factor: 12.4%

6'1", 181 lbs, 30 3/4" arms, 9 3/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 6-7

ESPN.com projection

Pro Bowler: 4.4%

Starter: 22.8%

Backup: 25.7%

Replacement: 28.7%

Non-Factor: 18.4%

6'4", 319 lbs

NFL.com projection: Priority Free Agent

6'2", 260 lbs

NFL.com projection: Priority Free Agent

6'1", 210 lbs

NFL.com projection: Round 7

6'3", 234 lbs

6'4", 298 lbs

NFL.com projection: Priority Free Agent

6'5", 248 lbs

