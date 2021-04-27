x
Here are the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Panthers who could get picked in the 2021 NFL Draft

You can watch every round of the draft on Local 5 starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The top of the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be quarterback-heavy, with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence presumed to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the New York Jets, now Sam Darnold-less, at No. 2 and the San Francisco 49ers trading up to No. 3, BYU's Zach Wilson and one of three other quarterbacks—Mac Jones of Alabama, Justin Fields of Ohio State or Trey Lance of North Dakota State—are expected to be selected shortly after Lawrence.

Below is a list of college players from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa who could hear their names throughout the draft.

This article will reference both the NFL.com Draft prospect measurements/projections and ESPN.com's prospect projections

Watch the 2021 NFL Draft on Local 5

  • Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. CT (Round 1)
  • Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. CT (Rounds 2-3)
  • Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. CT (Rounds 4-7)

Daviyon Nixon, defensive tackle, Iowa

6'3", 313 lbs, 35 1/8" arms, 9 1/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 3-4

ESPN.com projection

  • Pro Bowler (95th percentile in Approximate Value): 11.0%
  • Starter (80-94th percentile): 27.3%
  • Backup (60th-79th percentile): 32.3%
  • Replacement (45th-59th percentile): 15.9%
  • Non-Factor (44th percentile and below): 13.6%

Spencer Brown, offensive tackle, Northern Iowa

6'8", 311 lbs, 34 3/4" arms, 10 1/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 2-3

ESPN.com projection

  • Pro Bowler: 7.6%
  • Starter: 21.4%
  • Backup: 44.6%
  • Replacement: 20.3%
  • Non-Factor: 6.2%
Credit: AP
National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) blocks during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Elerson Smith, edge, Northern Iowa

6'6", 252 lbs, 34" arms, 10 1/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 4-5

ESPN.com projection

  • Pro Bowler
  • Starter
  • Backup
  • Replacement
  • Non-Factor

"I think the guys from the University of Northern Iowa, the Panthers, Spencer Brown left tackle, Elerson Smith edge rusher. Both of them go by Day 2 and both of them start 10 games in their rookie year for their respective team."

—NFL Network Analysis Bucky Brooks on his "boldest" 2021 NFL Draft predictions

Chauncey Golston, defensive end, Iowa

6'5", 269 lbs, 34 3/4" arms, 10 7/8" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 6-7

ESPN.com projection

  • Pro Bowler: 5.1%
  • Starter: 15.0%
  • Backup: 22.7%
  • Replacement: 17.6%
  • Non-Factor: 39.6%

Dylan Soehner, tight end, Iowa State

6'7", 268 lbs, 33 1/2" arms, 9 5/8" arms

Alaric Jackson, offensive tackle, Iowa

6'5 1/2", 321 lbs, 33 7/8" arms, 9 1/4" arms

NFL.com projection: Round 6

Credit: AP
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Brandon Smith, wide receiver, Iowa

6'1", 218 lbs, 34 1/4" arms, 9 3/8" hands

NFL.com projection: Round 7/Priority Free Agent

ESPN.com projection

  • Pro Bowler: 6.1%
  • Starter: 17.3%
  • Backup: 31.9%
  • Replacement: 32.4%
  • Non-Factor: 12.4%

WATCH: NFL Mock Draft 2021 (via Locked on NFL)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, wide receiver, Iowa

6'1", 181 lbs, 30 3/4" arms, 9 3/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 6-7

ESPN.com projection

  • Pro Bowler: 4.4%
  • Starter: 22.8%
  • Backup: 25.7%
  • Replacement: 28.7%
  • Non-Factor: 18.4%

Jack Heflin, defensive tackle, Iowa

6'4", 319 lbs

NFL.com projection: Priority Free Agent

JaQuan Bailey, defensive end, Iowa State

6'2", 260 lbs

NFL.com projection: Priority Free Agent

Kene Nwangwu, running back, Iowa State

6'1", 210 lbs

NFL.com projection: Round 7

Credit: AP
Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (3) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Nick Niemann, linebacker, Iowa

6'3", 234 lbs

Cole Banwart, guard, Iowa

6'4", 298 lbs

NFL.com projection: Priority Free Agent

Shaun Beyer, tight end, Iowa

6'5", 248 lbs

Other names to watch

  • Keith Duncan, kicker, Iowa
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa kicker Keith Duncan (3) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, in Ames, Iowa. Duncan was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

