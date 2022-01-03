Here are the Cyclones, Hawkeyes and Panthers attending the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Combine attendees include Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Tyler Linderbaum, Dane Belton, Trevor Penning, Isaiah Weston and Charlie Kolar.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, marking the next step for college football players to impress teams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30).

It's also a time for NFL front offices to negotiate deals (ahead of the official start of the league year on March 16) and speak to the media about the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones and Northern Iowa Panthers who will be running, throwing and jumping this week.

On-field drills are Thursday through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This story will be updated with measurables and highlights throughout the week.

Iowa

Junior

6'1", 205 lbs

In an interview last month with The Draft Network, Belton said:

"...I definitely entered the season with a greater emphasis on creating interceptions and taking the ball away in general. For me to be able to get those five interceptions, I felt like I helped the team tremendously. I continued to get better. I studied a lot of film throughout the season. I feel like each year I played, going from my freshman year to sophomore year, and then sophomore year to junior year, I consistently grew as a player."



Junior

5'10", 199 lbs

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 290 lbs

The All-American Hawkeye is seen as a lock to be a first-round pick, as has been the case most of this past season. It will be interesting to see who ends up going higher: him or Trevor Penning of UNI (more on Penning below).

Last year, he touted the highest run blocking grade in the Big Ten since 2017, according to Pro Football Focus.

Iowa State

Redshirt Senior

6'7", 250 lbs

"I grew up an Iowa State fan, my old man was a coach there. And I really wanted to play there, and I got so fortunate that this guy named Matt Campbell got hired as the head coach the year I was coming out of [high school]. It was probably one of the best things that ever happened to me. I got a great relationship with Coach and I'm gonna miss being on the sidelines with him and just miss being around him, seeing him around every day."

Junior

6'1", 220 lbs

Hall leads both the ESPN and NFL.com running back position rankings for the draft this year. While it is a safer bet to see his name called in the second or third rounds, it would not be completely surprising if a team picked the All-American in the first round.

Redshirt Senior

6'6", 256 lbs

34 1/2" Arms

9 7/8" Hands

Senior

6'0 1/2", 212 lbs

29 1/2" Arms

9 3/8" Hands

Senior

6'4", 250 lbs

Redshirt Senior

6'5 1/2", 319 lbs

35 1/8" Arms

9 5/8" Arms

Northern Iowa

Redshirt Senior

6'7", 330 lbs

34 3/4" Arms

10 1/4" Hands

Penning may be one of the fastest risers in the draft, now widely-mocked to be a first-round pick. He had a standout Senior Bowl as well.