2023 NFL Draft: Tracking where the in-state prospects could land
The 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT Thursday at Union State in Kansas City. Track the latest picks, trades and news from the football world.
Kansas City is not only home to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but also the 2023 NFL Draft, with plenty of intrigue at the top and an already-shuffled order of selections.
Before the 2023 draft even begins, trades have altered who has the top overall pick (Carolina now sits at No. 1) and how teams like the Green Bay Packers approach its future with quarterback Aaron Rodgers now donning the Jets green.
In the 2022 NFL Draft, two in-state prospects heard their names called during the first round: UNI offensive tackle Trevor Penning went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 19 overall, and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum went to the Ravens at No. 25 overall.
Two edge rushers highlight this year's in-state prospects: Lukas Van Ness of Iowa (6'5", 272 lbs) and Will McDonald IV (6'4", 239 lbs) of Iowa State.
Other Iowa and Iowa State prospects include:
- Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (6'1", 193 lbs)
- Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (6'5", 249 lbs)
- Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (6'2", 203 lbs)
- MJ Anderson, DE, Iowa State (6'2 1/2", 269 lbs)
- Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (6'3", 245 lbs)
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State (6'0", 205 lbs)
What time does the 2023 NFL Draft start?
- Round 1: Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CT
- Rounds 2 & 3: Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. CT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. CT
All rounds can be seen on Local 5 (ABC), ESPN and the NFL Network
2022 DRAFT FLASHBACK: 49ers take Iowa State QB Brock Purdy with 262nd and final pick
Pre-Draft Buzz: Latest news, developments
What the mock drafts are saying
Van Ness is seen as a first-round lock, while McDonald IV has enough quickness and college production to be in consideration in Round 1. But a smaller frame, not to mention the possibility of other prospects falling down the board, may keep him from landing with an NFL team Thursday night.
ESPN
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Will Anders Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- No. 9 overall (Chicago): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 40 overall/Round 2 (New Orleans): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- No. 48 overall/Round 2 (Detroit): Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
- No. 63 overall/Round 2 (Kansas City): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
- No. 86 overall/Round 3 (Baltimore): Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
- No. 119 overall/Round 4 (Minnesota): Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
- No. 147 overall/Round 5 (Tennessee): Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State
- No. 245 overall/Round 7 (New England): MJ Anderson, DE, Iowa State
NFL Network
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
- No. 8 overall (Atlanta): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 31 overall (Kansas City): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- No. 17 overall (Pittsburgh): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 (Houston): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- No. 12 (Houston): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
Apart from the two edge rushers, Campbell and Hutchinson are the next two in-state guys to watch. Both could be Round 2 selections, with Riley Moss probably the next up.
Round 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. CT
Below is the first-round draft order as it stands on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT Thursday on Local 5 (ABC).
- Carolina Panthers (via Chicago)
- Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks (via Denver)
- Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina)
- Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)
- Tennessee Titans
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets)
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets (via Green Bay)
- Washington Commands
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco/Miami/Denver)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube
Watch complete coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft on YouTube