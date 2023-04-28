Once cardinal and gold, now in green: McDonald IV the latest Cyclone to join the Jets

1 Jets Drive is looking more and more like Ames, Iowa. Just ask this trio of young Jets players.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Will McDonald IV not only made history for the Iowa State Cyclones during Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, but joined a sort-of family reunion.

The New York Jets picked the edge rusher/linebacker at No. 15 overall, a selection they got from the Green Bay Packers in the Aaron Rodgers trade.

It was the first time an ISU player was picked in the first round since George Amundson in 1973.

"J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets!! Fired up to get to work and help this great organization. Thanks Cyclone Nation for all the support getting here," McDonald tweeted after the pick.

He later told the Jets media:

"I'm going to bring everything I can to the Jets. Whether it's playing special teams, being a role player, doing whatever I've got to do. There were a lot of things I learned at Iowa State, I learned a lot of poise. I've been around good teammates, doing what I could do."

McDonald will get to play in the same uniform as two other former Cyclones: wide receiver Allen Lazard and running back Breece Hall.

Hall and McDonald were teammates in Ames for three seasons.

"Aye I’m bout to cry rn is this real life!?" Lazard, who recently signed with the Jets, tweeted.

Hall, a rookie last year who missed most of the season with a torn ACL, tweeted simply: "talked it into existence"

"We're excited to add Will to the team," Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said of the McDonald pick. "We feel like he's one of the most dynamic if not the most dynamic pass rushers in this draft."

McDonald joins a defensive line group that includes Carl Lawson, Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson.

