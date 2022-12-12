Here are Brock Purdy’s top 5 plays from his 1st career NFL start at QB

In a matchup between Tom Brady and Brock Purdy, it was the former Cyclone slinging the ball around in dominant fashion in a 35-7 49ers win.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — If the National Football League didn't take notice last week, they certainly did on Sunday: Brock Purdy can play quarterback.

It was the former Iowa State Cyclone who outplayed Tom Brady — whose own accomplishments are too many to list here — in a 35-7 San Francisco 49ers win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Purdy’s stat line: 16-for-21 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, plus a two-yard rushing touchdown. Almost as impressive? He wasn’t sacked a single time and didn’t turn the ball over once.

One of the best responses may have been from Richard Sherman, the former All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning cornerback: "Wait a minute?! Is Purdy THAT GUY!?!!?!"

Let's take a look at just a few of the highlights from Sunday's matchup.

5: Purdy avoids the sack, fires to Deebo Samuel for a first down

As mentioned before, Tampa didn't sack Purdy once. That is in part thanks to his mobility in the pocket, shown before in a second-quarter play-action pass.

Purdy fakes the handoff to the left, boots right and comes face-to-face with linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. A quick step back inside eases the pressure, and the result is an 18-yard completion to Deebo Samuel.

4: Purdy runs it in himself for the touchdown

Throwing the ball: check.

Running the ball: also check.

Sometimes your first and second option aren't there, and you have to improvise a bit. Such was the case for Purdy on a two-yard rushing touchdown to begin the second quarter.

Also, you gotta love a good spike of the football.

3: Purdy hits Christian McCaffrey for the score

It has certainly helped the No. 262 and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to have an All-Pro running back like Christian McCaffery beside him. Or in this case, out wide as a receiver.

The 49ers extended their lead to 21-0 on the 27-yard touchdown pass.

2: Pump fake + pressure = touchdown

Playmakers, it's what the 49ers have a plethora have.

Apart from McCaffrey and Deebo (see above) and George Kittle (of Hawkeye fame), it's been wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk making some highlight plays this year. After Sunday's game, he has 86 catches for 755 yards and seven touchdowns.

But this play, from the end of the first half, was a perfect combination of a rookie QB staying strong in the face of pressure, a beautiful route and an on-point strike.

28-0 at the half against Tom Brady? Not bad.

1: A family moment

Disclaimer on this one: This isn't a play from the game itself. But it certainly counts as a highlight.

There really isn't anything better than seeing the dreams of a parent come true, as was the case for Brock Purdy's mom and dad, Carrie and Shawn Purdy.

Purdy's mother tweeted after the game, "We Love You BP! Let’s Go Niners! So Stinkin Proud of You! Xoxo, Mom & Crew!!"

And it's worth noting: Sunday marked the first time Tom Brady lost to an NFL quarterback making their starting debut.

What a moment. This is Purdy special for the fam 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zNKf2PxYYe — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2022