WATCH: Brock Purdy back in action, throwing at 49ers training camp

With Brock Purdy back on the field, the San Francisco 49ers have a crowded quarterback room joined by the likes of Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — An elbow injury knocked Brock Purdy down during last year's NFC Championship Game, but it hasn't kept him out of being the presumed starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Iowa State QB was a full participant at the team's training camp Thursday, dropping back and firing off passes to the likes of George Kittle.

“Brock’s cleared and ready to go,” John Lynch, the team's general manager, said on Tuesday. “He’s been cleared. He’s going to be without restrictions."

Purdy reportedly tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow against the Philadelphia Eagles in the team's 31-7 NFC title game loss. The injury required surgery in the offseason and months of rehab.

The return of Purdy also means more competition at the position ahead of the preseason, according to Brian Peacock of Locked on 49ers.

"In some odd ways it might even be better for Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, because they have somebody to compete with," he said on the Locked on Sports Network. "Rather than competing with a ghost, this guy who just on this amazing run last year in December and January and you're competing with that. That would have been nearly impossible in the eyes of Kyle Shanahan. Now it's Brock Purdy's job to lose, but I don't think it's over either, this is going to be an interesting one."

In nine regular-season games last year (including a 5-0 record as a starter), Purdy threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. In the playoffs, he threw for 569 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in three games played.

And if injury rehab and the life of being an NFL quarterback didn't keep him busy enough, Purdy proposed to girlfriend Jenna Brandt earlier this month.

"WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER!" she wrote on Instagram. "Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say."

The 49ers' first preseason game is Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.