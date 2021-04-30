Buffalo Bills take UNI OT Spencer Brown, Iowa DE Chauncey Golston goes to Dallas Cowboys

Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft begins at 11 a.m. Saturday on Local 5.

CLEVELAND — The first in-state prospect to receive a call during the 2021 NFL Draft was Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston.

The Dallas Cowboys picked Golston No. 84 overall (Round 3, Pick 21) Friday night.

"The Dallas Cowboys are getting an absolute game changer!" the Hawkeyes football team tweeted.

Golston was projected to be a Round 6 or 7 pick by NFL.com.

WELCOME TO THE NFL: @dallascowboys select Iowa DE Chauncey Golston (@2live57) in Round 3 of the 2021 #NFLDraft https://t.co/lV9T6XaZxB pic.twitter.com/USAg3o8zas — We Are Iowa Local 5 (@weareiowa5news) May 1, 2021

Nine picks later, the Buffalo Bills selected Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown at No. 91 overall (Round 3, Pick 30).

"You got a great one, Buffalo!" UNI football tweeted.

NFL.com's projection for Brown was Round 2 or 3.

WELCOME TO THE NFL: @BuffaloBills select @UNIFootball OT Spencer Brown in Round 3 of the 2021 #NFLDraft https://t.co/lV9T6XaZxB pic.twitter.com/VTZrrrZxIh — We Are Iowa Local 5 (@weareiowa5news) May 1, 2021