What to know about cardiac arrest following Damar Hamlin's collapse

A local athletic trainer and medical professionals share what to do when someone experiences cardiac arrest or another emergency medical situation on the field.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, everyone in Paycor Stadium looked on in horror as members of the medical staff tended to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field after making a tackle.

Players were visibly shaken, many in tears as Hamlin lie on the field surrounded by medical professionals attempting to perform life-saving measures.

Former Iowa State running back Jeff Woody recalls witnessing similar scenes during his playing days.

"When that's done and the ambulance is off the field and they say, 'alright, go again,' you're like, 'I'm still supposed to run into you as hard as I can and I just saw that'," Woody said. "That's the hard part is when you know you have to go do that again when you just saw what that thing can do."

In the wake of the incident, athletic trainers and medical professionals are helping sports fans across the world understand what happened, and what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

During the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinatti Bengals on Monday, Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine play.

Hamlin went down shortly and quickly got up for about three seconds. However, after only two steps, he collapsed back on the turf.

Medics performed CPR on the field as his teammates, fellow players, coaching staff and the world looked on in horror.

Hamlin was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

It was later revealed that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, a medical term for when the heart malfunctions and stops pumping blood through the body.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement released early Tuesday. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Are athletic trainers prepared for emergency health situations?

While situations like what happened to Hamlin are scary and shocking, it's something athletic trainers prepare for.

Athletic trainer Troy Kleese with UnityPoint Health Sports Medicine and Concussion Center said when emergency action plans have to be carried out, preparation is key to a quick and possibly life-saving response.

"Everybody has a role and everybody has a job and everybody has their place in that emergency action plan and so everybody practices that," Kleese said. "They know that, so they know when that scenario develops, it's a very finely tuned performance that takes place."

What should you do if someone is experiencing cardiac arrest?

While medical professionals rushed to Hamlin's side, first responders say you can play a major role in saving someone's life following a cardiac arrest.

"All you have to do is press on their chest," said Des Moines Fire Department Co-Medical Director Dr. Dustin Derflinger.

Derflinger adds every minute that ticks by without someone performing CPR is critical to the patient.

"Each minute can lessen his chances of survival by 10% to 15%," he said.

The American Heart Association recommends bystanders perform hands-only CPR. This is just compressions, no breaths. Out of the roughly 250 to 300 cardiac arrests Des Moines Fire Fighters respond to a year, they say more people could be doing compressions.

"We still only see about 60% of those cases that bystander CPR being performed when we get there," said Des Moines Fire EMS Captain Tony Sposeto.

While those compressions are ongoing, the next step should be for someone else to get an AED. EMS workers say pictures in the box and on the electrodes show you exactly what to do.

"It's impossible to injure that patient or to shock someone in a situation where you shouldn't have shocked," Sposeto said.

First responders say even if you've never opened one before, the device works to coach you along.

"It will advise you that there can be a shock that can be delivered at that time, or it may say the shock is not advised continue CPR, or to not continue CPR if the patient has a pulse," Derflinger said.

Ultimately, these first responders stress you cannot harm the patient. By doing nothing, they believe you cause the person more harm.