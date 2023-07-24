Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike suspended for gambling

The second-year defensive lineman was gambling on last season's NFL games.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have lost second-player Eyioma Uwazurike for the season after the defensive end was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Iowa State, was betting on NFL games last season.

"The NFL confirmed today that Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024," says an NFL statement.

The Broncos said in a statement:

"We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously.

“The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy.”

Uwazurike was essentially "redshirted" for most of the first-half of last season but got some playing time in the second half. He blocked a field goal attempt by the Chiefs' Harrison Butker last year.

The Broncos were counting on Uwazurike to get more playing time along the defensive line this year. Up front on defense, the Broncos have Matt Henningsen, Zach Allen, D.J. Jones and Mike Purcell, who is starting training camp on a non-football injury list.

