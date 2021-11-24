Everson Griffen refusing to leave home, speaking with mental health experts and law enforcement after incident

The Vikings confirmed on Twitter that the team's mental health professionals have been at Griffen's home, speaking with him since early this morning.

EAGAN, Minn. — Law enforcement officials say Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen is inside his home, speaking with mental health professionals and police but refusing to come out after an overnight incident.

Minnetrista police said in a press release that dispatchers received a call from the NFL veteran shortly after 3 a.m. saying someone was inside his home and he needed help. Griffen reportedly told the dispatcher that he fired a weapon but no one was injured.

Police added that since 7 a.m. this morning law enforcement negotiators and psychologists from the Vikings have been in ongoing communication with Griffen, but he has refused to come out of the residence.

Griffen's most recent struggles first came to light after a flurry of social media messages by people concerned about his well-being following those Instagram posts. Among the posts Griffen left on Instagram, all since deleted, was a video of him flashing a gun and talking about how he got that weapon and bullets to load in it.

The Vikings confirm that Griffen is receiving help following the incident: "Vikings representatives and the team's mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen's home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement. Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family."

At his weekly meeting with reporters Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he would not elaborate on the situation, saying only that he was concerned for his player.

"He's been with us a long time, good guy, hard worker," Zimmer said simply. "We're only concerned about his well-being."

Griffen has publicly acknowledged his past struggles with mental health. some of which came to light during a high profile incident in September of 2018. On that occasion, Vikings personnel contacted authorities to conduct a welfare check following a disturbance Griffen was involved in at a downtown Minneapolis hotel. Eventually police responded to a report that Griffen had entered the home of a teammate without permission, then jumped into a truck with a stranger. Once officers arrived on the scene he began yelling about God and people trying to kill him.

Griffen was hospitalized for mental health treatment, and later rejoined the club.