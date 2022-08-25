Fantasy Football top 10 running back rankings for 2022

Which running backs are you targeting in your fantasy football drafts this year?

LOS ANGELES — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 8.

The running back position is the most important and scarcest of the top positions. Most leagues will draft running backs on about 70 percent of first round choices. So how do you decide where to go in the first and second rounds?

The experts from the Locked On Dynasty Football and Locked On Fantasy Football podcasts got together for consensus top 10 running back rankings. According to them, these are the top 10 RBs that should fall in your fantasy football drafts this year.

2022 Consensus fantasy football running back rankings

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

2021 Fantasy Points: 373

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 1st

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 268

2. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 Fantasy Points: 301

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 3rd

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 229

3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

2021 Fantasy Points: 343

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 2nd

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 322

4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2021 Fantasy Points: 127 (7 games)

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 33rd (7 games)

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 335

5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2021 Fantasy Points: 148 (13 games)

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 29th (13 games)

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 244

6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

2021 Fantasy Points: 206 (13 games)

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 16th (13 games)

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 237

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

2021 Fantasy Points: 193 (8 games)

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 21st (8 games)

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 253

8. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

2021 Fantasy Points: 229

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 11th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 283

9. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

2021 Fantasy Points: 234 (13 games)

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 8th (13 games)

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 283

10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

2021 Fantasy Points: 288

2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 4th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 300