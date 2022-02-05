Grand View's Dallis Flowers receives diploma and signs NFL contract in same weekend

Not only did former Viking Dallis Flowers sign with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, he also received his diploma from Grand View University.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Grand View football player Dallis Flowers had a thrilling weekend.

Not only did he gets signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, he also walked across the stage at graduation to receive his diploma from Grand View University.

Flowers played for the Vikings through his senior year, but used his extra year of eligibility to play his final season at Pittsburg State.

Football and family. Dallis and Brendan Flowers walk the stage together for their Grand View diploma on Sunday. Dallis signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Great weekend! pic.twitter.com/xg7HY4mpAj — Viking Athletics (@VikingAthletics) May 1, 2022

"Graduating period, graduating with my little brother and all our friends and family here. I mean like, it's a good feeling," said Flowers. "My goal was to make it to the NFL and now I'm here. So, now I'm about to make the best out of the opportunity. This is a great day and great weekend overall."

Flowers got to graduate alongside his brother Brendan, who also played for Grand View.