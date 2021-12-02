Houston Texans release star defensive end J.J. Watt

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans and J.J. Watt are parting ways.
In a video statement Friday morning, Watt said he sat down with the McNair family and they mutually agreed to go their separate ways.
The Houston Texans drafted Watt out of the University of Wisconsin in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Awards and accolades the 31-year-old defensive star has racked up include:
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2017)
- Sports Illustrated Person of the Year (2017)
- Associated Press and PFWA NFL Defensive Player of the Year (3x – 2012, 2014-15)
- Associated Press First-Team All-Pro (5x – 2012-15; 2018)
- Pro Bowl selection (5x – 2012-15, 2018) and 2014 Pro Bowl Captain
- NFL 101 AFC Defensive Player of the Year (3x – 2012, 2014-15)
- Pro Football Weekly/PFWA Defensive Most Valuable Player (3x – 2012, 2014-15)
- PFW First-Team All-Pro (4x – 2012-15)
- AFC Defensive Player of the Week (7x – Week 2, 2012; Week 15, 2012; Week 4, 2014; Week 11, 2014; Week 11, 2015; Week 17, 2015; Week 12, 2018) - second-most all-time
- AFC Defensive Player of the Month (6x – September, 2012; December, 2012; September, 2014; December, 2014; November, 2015; September, 2018)
- USA Football All-Fundamentals Team (2012)
- Houston Texans Rookie of the Year (2011)
- Pro Football Weekly/PFWA All-Rookie Team (2011)
- USA Today All-Joe Team (2011)
- NFL sack leader (2x – 2012, 2015)
- Bert Bell Award winner (2014)
