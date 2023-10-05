Xavier Hutchinson signs rookie deal with Houston Texans

Hutchinson was the No. 205 overall pick in Round 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's official: Former Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has signed his rookie deal with the Houston Texans.

Hutchinson's contract is a four-year, $4 million deal with $163,704 guaranteed at signing, according to Spotrac.

His average annual salary rings in at more than $1 million.

The Jacksonville, Fla., native is the first 2023 NFL Draft pick from Iowa or Iowa State to sign his contract. Hutchinson was a sixth-round pick at No. 205 overall in the draft.

He will wear No. 19 in the NFL.

The Texans also signed Brandon Hill of Pittsburgh, Jarrett Patterson of Notre Dame and HenrTo'oTo'o of Alabama, in addition to several rookie free agents.

Houston took Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall in the draft.

During his time at Iowa State, Hutchinson made quite the name for himself: in 2022, he started all 12 games as wide receiver and led the Big 12 with 107 receptions.

He finished his college career with the eighth-most receptions in Big 12 history and was named a first-team AP All-American.

At the Iowa State Pro Day in March, Hutchinson told Local 5 he's dreamed about joining since he was five. Then, he was asked what five-year-old Hutchinson would say about himself today.