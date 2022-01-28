x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Here are the Hawkeyes and Cyclones vying for a spot in Super Bowl LVI

George Kittle, a two-time AP All-Pro, leads a group of former Hawkeyes and Cyclones facing off in the 2022 NFL Conference Championship games.

IOWA, USA — As the AFC and NFC Championship Games kick off this weekend, there will be plenty of Iowa connections looking to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

Who will you be rooting for on Sunday?

***NOTE: All stats below are for the 2021 regular season only

Sunday, Jan. 30

  • AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 2 p.m. on CBS
  • NFL Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 5:30 p.m. on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals

Riley Reiff, OL, Iowa (injured reserve)

2021 marked Reiff's first with the Bengals after time with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

He was placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Dec. 16, 2021 with an ankle injury.

2021 stats: 12 games started

Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) lines up for the play during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Mike Daniels, DT, Iowa (practice squad)

2021 stats: 2 games played, 1 game started, 4 tackles

Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) looks on in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Kansas City Chiefs

Austin Blythe, OL, Iowa

Blythe was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

He signed with Kansas City in 2021.

2021 stats: 4 games played

Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Blythe during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh SteelersAustin Blythe, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Anthony Hitchens, LB, Iowa

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Hitchens in the 2014 NFL Draft, but since joining the Chiefs in 2018 he has gone to four straight conference championship games.

He was part of the Super Bowl LIV-winning team during the 2019-20 season.

2021 stats: 15 games started, 76 total tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 interception

Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens leaves the field after they beat the Buffalo Bills in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Ben Niemann, LB, Iowa

All four of Niemann's years in the NFL have been with the Chiefs after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

2021 stats: 5 games started, 51 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defensed

Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass over Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

RELATED: NFL playoff championship game predictions: Chiefs, Rams get regular season revenge

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle, TE, Iowa

The guru of "Tight End University," Kittle was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and Second-Team All-Pro in 2018 by the Associated Press.

He was a fifth-round draft selection by San Francisco in 2017.

2021 stats: 14 games started, 71 receptions, 910 yards, 6 touchdowns

Credit: AP
Green Bay Packers' Eric Stokes tries to stop San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Los Angeles Rams

Landen Akers, WR, Iowa State

Akers signed with the Rams as a free agent in May 2021 alongside former Hawkeye AJ (Alaric) Jackson.

2021 stats: 2 games played

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Landen Akers (84) during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Jake Gervase, S, Iowa

Gervase was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

2021 stats: 2 games played, 2 total tackles

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jake Gervase (43) runs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

AJ (Alaric) Jackson, OL, Iowa

2021 stats: 4 games played

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (68) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. Los Angeles won 30-23. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

RELATED: Budweiser's Clydesdales are back in Super Bowl teaser

Download the We Are Iowa app
Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

In Other News

Reaction: The Los Angeles Rams recap day three of the NFL Draft