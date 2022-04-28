Walker’s stock rose in recent weeks as mock drafts began to pencil him in at No. 1. A shocking rise considering his limited production this past year at Georgia.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Travon Walker hype was no smokescreen, as the Jaguars made it reality by taking the athletic defensive linemen with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Walker’s stock rose in recent weeks as mock drafts began to pencil him in at No. 1.

A shocking rise considering his limited production this past year at Georgia.

In 2021, Walker had six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. His numbers don’t blow you away, but they did come on a wildly talented Georgia defense that dominated college football.