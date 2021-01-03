Watt tweeted a picture of him in a Cardinals t-shirt on Monday.

Top free agent J.J. Watt will join the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on Monday.

The former Houston Texans defensive end tweeted a picture of him wearing a Cardinals t-shirt.

The Arizona Cardinals said they could not release the terms of his contract.

A source said he signed a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watt, 31, is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2012, ’14-15), five-time Pro Bowl selection (2012-15, ’18) and five-time first-team All-Pro designee (2012-15, ’18).

He started all 128 games he played in over the last 10 years with the league. He was a first-round pick for the Texans in the 2011 NFL draft.

In 2017, the Pewaukee, WI native was selected as both the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Sports Illustrated Person of the Year.