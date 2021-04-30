73 total players will be selected in the second and third rounds Friday night.

CLEVELAND — The party's only just begun!

The 2021 NFL Draft rolls on Friday from Cleveland, with the second and third rounds set to take place. 73 more of college football's best players will learn their destinations for the next steps in their careers.

Night one was as eventful as could be, with five quarterbacks taken in the first round. The first three selections -- Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance -- were all QBs, only the second time in draft history that's occurred.

Night two features several more great names that in other years may have gone in the opening round, including Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore. The action starts at 7 p.m., and commissioner Roger Goodell will be joined by a slew of special guests to announce the selections.

Tens of thousands of fans packed into downtown Cleveland to watch the first night of action, and the crowd is expected to be huge again tonight. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, local doctors feel the event is being conducted safely.

We'll have full coverage of all of today's action. Scroll below for live updates from the lakefront!

11:37 a.m. - One of the biggest stories from Day 1 of the draft was the news out of Green Bay that decorated quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently wants out. However, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team is not trading the future Hall of Famer and reigning MVP.