More than 150 players will be chosen Saturday in rounds four through seven.

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: All times listed are in eastern

We've reached the end of the ride, but what a ride it was.

The 2021 NFL Draft wraps up Saturday from Cleveland, with 154 players set to be selected in rounds four through seven. At this point, teams will mostly be looking to add depth and take the best players available, but there's always the possibility of finding that "Diamond in the Rough" (see: Brady, Tom).

Some notable names still on the board include Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, Miami tight end Brevin Jordan, and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick first again (106th overall), while the Philadelphia Eagles have the most scheduled selections with eight.

More coverage:

What follows is a comprehensive live blog of today's action. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the lakefront!

12:39 p.m. - Some of today's early picks in the fourth round:

106. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Jay Tufele, DT, USC 107. New York Jets: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina 108. Atlanta Falcons: Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State 109. Tennessee Titans: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville 110. Cleveland Browns: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati 111. Cincinnati Bengals: Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane

Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane 112. Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC 113. Detroit Lions: Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue 114. Atlanta Falcons: Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

Noon - Commissioner Roger Goodell opens day three with a more casual look.