Former Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness signs with the Green Bay Packers

Van Ness was the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis — It's official: the Green Bay Packers signed Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness on Tuesday.

Spotrac reports that Van Ness signed a four-year contract with the Packers for $17,388,091 guaranteed. Van Ness's average annual salary rings in at $4,347,023. He also will receive a $9,645,884 signing bonus.

In just 27 games played for the Hawkeyes, Van Ness made his case for being a first-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a redshirt freshman, Van Ness recorded 33 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 7 sacks.